Power Dynamos are looking forward to Tuesday’s pre-season friendly match against Tanzanian side Simba Sports set for the National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

Power have set up a five-day training camp in Tanzania after arriving there on Sunday.

Team Manager Lombe Chipupu said Power are treating the friendly against Simba seriously.

“We are taking this game very seriously,” Chipupu said from Tanzania on Monday.

“We haven’t come here for holiday. This is good preparation for the new Zambian season,” he said.

Coach Fordson Kabole is expected to test newly acquired players in the Simba friendly.

Power have signed striker Jacob Phiri from Kabwe Warriors, Congolese striker Judo Bolondia of Roan United and defender Raphael Makubali from Nchanga Rangers.

