Some foreign exhibitors at this year’s Agriculture and Commercial Show have described business as slow.

Those talked to by ZNBC news say the number of people that turned up to buy their goods was low.

And Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged local businesses to use platforms such as the Agriculture and Commercial show to create linkages with their colleagues from other countries to explore possibilities of exporting their goods.

Mr. Lusambo observes that local businesspersons can thrive by creating partnerships with foreign businesses.

He was speaking in an interview at the just ended Agriculture and Commercial show in Lusaka.

