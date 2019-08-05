The Institute of International Finance has projected that Zambia’s debt could rise up to as much as 90% of the Gross Domestic Product(GDP).
IFF Associate Economist Gregory Basile said that the Institute expects Zambia’s debt to continue to grow to 90% of GDP, assuming a modest baseline.
Mr Basile however said the trajectory is highly susceptible to shocks.
“A sharp depreciation would have a significant effect, quickly raising the level of debt, before automatic dynamics take effect,” he wrote.
“On the other hand, a significant shock to real growth would not only raise the level of debt (relative to GDP), but also change the debt trajectory, “pushing” the slope of the curve up. But these channels do not operate separately.”
Mr Basile warned that if investor confidence weakens and or copper prices decline, both could experience a significant shock.
“This would balloon the debt as well as financing needs, despite long maturities on foreign debt.”
There is hope under dynamic analysis of those baseline projections especially if Gov and the New Minister IMPLEMENTS THE SALES TAX and changes are made to existing Tax and Fiscal Laws to ensure such a % proportion of GDP is not attained if you look at it from the long-term
We have seen the New IMF economic forecast July 2019 Yes its pessimistic on Growth and Inflows but countries that will position and find growth in sectors and revenues even in the gloomy economic outlook will emerge stronger and Zambia is one such country with potential in economic structures human resource and commodity resources
If this transition is managed well in Fiscal plans and structural reforms on…
that’s the forecast based on Zambia’s current situation. sure it’s a pessimistic one, but judging by the country’s current policies, (debt contracting for consumption) that’s the right approach.
the borrowed funds ain’t invested in any income generating (long term employment) ventures. they are used for politically motivated projects
and structural reforms on the Sales Tax we will not reach those % Projections
And Economic analysis and commentary must give an observed accurate and reasonable analysis giving the both sides in reaching the conclusions