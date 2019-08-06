Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson David Musupa has said that it is sad that some opposition political parties are calling for an early general election on the pretext of economic challenges.

Bishop Musupa said that it is unfortunate that the United Party for National Development (UPND) is citing the rise in prizes of commodities as the reason to go to the polls early.

He told ZNBC News in a statement that Mr. Hichilema should stop making comparisons of the UNIP and Current government regimes.

He has since urged the opposition leader to come up with strategies that will unite and not divide Zambians.

Meanwhile The Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has condemned attacks on President Edgar Lungu by Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba in some sections of the media.

Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has told ZNBC News that the path of insults that Mr Kalaba has chosen will not take him anywhere.

Mr Kamba said President Lungu has the best interests of all Zambians.

