Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned foreign truck drivers to stop inciting others to down tools stating that the law will catch up with them.

Mr. Kampyongo said that he expected the foreign truck drivers to respect the law of the Land, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the activities of the drivers and will not allow illegal strikes.

Mr. Kampyongo said that, in as much as Government wants to promote international trade, it will not allow foreigners to champion illegal strikes within Zambia.

Mr. Kampyongo told Journalists that the drivers should follow the laid down procedures in airing their concerns and not resort to strikes.

The Minister said government is interested in the welfare of the truck drivers and will ensure their concerns are addressed.

Yesterday Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya urged the truck drivers to remain calm and be Patriotic as government is engaging their employers and other stakeholders.

According to reports, some foreign truck drivers have been inciting the locals to down tools and demand for better conditions of services.

