Power Dynamos have succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Tanzanian side Simba Sports in Tuesday’s friendly match played at the National Stadium in Dar-es-salaam.

Simba striker Meddie Kagere grabbed a hat trick on the evening with Zimbabwean Jimmy Dzingai scoring Power’s consolation.

The two teams went into the break with a 1-1 score-line after Dzingai cancelled Kagere’s early opener.

Power coach Fordson Kabole started with Lawrence Mulenga in goal while the defence had Raphael Makubali, John Soko Jr, White Mwanambaba and Jimmy Dzingai.

The rest were Benson Sakala, Kondwani Chiboni, Larry Bwalya, Christians Ntoupa, Frederick Mulamba and Kassimu Titus.

Power have set up a five-day training camp in Tanzania after arriving there on Sunday.

