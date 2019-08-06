The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has refuted allegations that the party is threatening its Members of Parliament that are in support of some provisions of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2019.

In an interview yesterday, UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said that the party leadership believes that UPND MPs are mature enough to make the independent decision of whether to support the the the bill based on the resolutions from the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) or not.

Mr. Katuka said the PArty has not punished any MP who attended the NDF and this explains why none of them that attended the NDF have faced any consequences for going against the party position.

Mr. Katuka was, however, quick to disclose that the adoption of who contests in the 2021 general elections will depend on how each individual UPND MP has performed in the last five years.

Mr. Katuka said the party leadership has always been monitoring how each one of them has been performing both in Parliament and in their constituencies, stating that the UPND adoption process for the 2021 general elections will therefore not be reliant on whether an MP attended the NDF or not.

