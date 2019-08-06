The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has refuted allegations that the party is threatening its Members of Parliament that are in support of some provisions of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2019.
In an interview yesterday, UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said that the party leadership believes that UPND MPs are mature enough to make the independent decision of whether to support the the the bill based on the resolutions from the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) or not.
Mr. Katuka said the PArty has not punished any MP who attended the NDF and this explains why none of them that attended the NDF have faced any consequences for going against the party position.
Mr. Katuka was, however, quick to disclose that the adoption of who contests in the 2021 general elections will depend on how each individual UPND MP has performed in the last five years.
Mr. Katuka said the party leadership has always been monitoring how each one of them has been performing both in Parliament and in their constituencies, stating that the UPND adoption process for the 2021 general elections will therefore not be reliant on whether an MP attended the NDF or not.
Thats what we keep advising. We have the right to advsis upendi because it our opposition political party in Zambia. Unfortunately most upendi cadres take upendi as an exclusive party
Let democracy prevail in upendi.
Let mp critically look at what pf is doing and provide constructive checks and balances.
Finally hate speech will never get your political support. PF and upendi cadres must learn to exchange and accept constructive views
PF is for all zambians and so is upendi.
AS such Chiefs must desist from participating in regional politics because thats recipe for ethics divisions
Very true, all chiefs should be outlawed from participating in politics and the position of traditional chiefs abolished all together. Why do you need these “tribal leaders” in a country that aspires to urbanization in all provinces and under one democratically elected political leadership? I am Zambian and I don’t Identify with any tribe because genetically I just get 50% from my father so patrilinity as a determiner of my tribe is just a social convinience, your mother might as well determine your tribe. These tribal identities are just ancient mental models of social organization that we have allowed to persist without question. What is genetically tonga, lozi, ngoni or tonga about anyone but our common national identity as ‘ZAMBIAN?’ There is no scientific justification for…