Zesco United will be without three influential players for their opening 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg away date against Green Mamba on August 10 in eSwatini.

Midfielder’s Anthony Akumu and Enock Sabamukumana including striker Winston Kalengo have missed the trip due to injuries.

“We have three casualties. Winston Kalengo who is recovering steadily while Anthony and Enock they tried but they still thought the pain is still there so they have been referred back to the hospital for further investigations. Those are the casualties in the team the rest are there,” Zesco coach George Lwandamina said prior to departure for eSwatini on Tuesday afternoon in Ndola.

But Lwandamina played down concerns over his three Chipolopolo players, Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri and Clement Mwape who have just returned from a grueling back-to-back 2020 CHAN qualifying tie against Botswana away on July 26 and at home on August 3.

“For those we can’t worry too much just because they have never rested,” Lwandamina said.

“But the aftermath will not be felt now, but in the future; even yesterday (Monday) they did so well in training.”

And asked about the quartet of continental debutants on his team Lwandamina said he was looking forward to especially seeing new signings striker’s Saviour Nkonkola and Umaru Kasumba including midfielder Thabani Kamusoko will offer in competitive action.

Japanese midfielder Kosuke Nakamachi on the other hand enjoyed good league form for Zesco last season but was not registered for continental competition.

“On the field of training they are doing fine, all the newcomers are blending in so nicely. Yes, we haven’t played a friendly but we will pick it up from there,” Lwandamina said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]