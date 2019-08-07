Lusaka High Court Judge Anessie Banda-Bobo has dismissed Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited’s application to stay the winding-up proceedings against Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and refer parties to arbitration.
Justice Banda-Bobo has ruled that the matter is not a proper case to refer the parties to arbitration.
Vedanta said it is reviewing the ruling and will then make a decision on its next steps.
Justice Banda-Bobo has since given the 27th of August as the hearing date for the winding-up petition brought by ZCCM-IH – preliminary arguments will be heard on the 13th of August.
Excellent judgement!! Uyu Bobo ( What ever this means) is a very good judge!!! Give us our KCM now!!!!
Well done. We are nation of laws. Vedanta must stop insulting the intelligence of Zambians. Its amazing to see some bloggers celebrating the arm twist of Vedanta. On this one, we are with government.
You have no clue about what’s written in the Shareholder’s agreement..ignorant chaps who will taxed heavily to pay off Vandanta.
@Jay Jay, what is written in the shareholder’s agreement regarding insolvency of kcm? Your Indian crooks screwed themselves the moment they deliberately ignored to pay their bills. Where in the world have you seen an insolvent company being absorbed by the shareholders agreement? Read the insolvency act of 2017. Vedanta were operating in Zambia, and so they are fully bound by the laws obtaining in this country.
Really laughable …Lusaka high court is full of jokers!!
These are Issues that makes UPND cadres bleed from the Ass. Apa nomba nabafulwa
fipuba, very useless animals!
This government isn’t transparent. they always lie to Zambians by throwing sound bites and Zambians being so “mannered” don’t ask tough questions
why can’t the government make public what’s contained in the agreement, how much is vendata in fact owing? it’s not a state secret, so put it out in the open, that way the government can in fact have the backing of it’s citizens.
the fact that they are not doing that leads to speculations and where there are speculations anything is fair game