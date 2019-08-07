Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini says Zambia’s Parliament is highly rated in the SADC region and African continent as whole. Dr. Matibini says the good practices of the Zambian parliament has received admiration from parliaments of other countries.He was speaking at the 10th Pan African Parliament conference of the speaker of African Assemblies and Senates nn Midrand south Africa.

Dr. Matibini said the Zambian parliament has recorded high number of delegates on the bench marking missions.He added that the increased number of bench marking Missions to Zambia was evidence of good practices.Dr. Matibini said there was need to start attaching experts to various parliamentary committees in order to make them more efficient.He noted that it was important that parliamentary committee deliberations were research based.The speaker observed that the inclusion of experts in parliamentary committees would make them robust.

Dr. Matibini was accompanied to the 10th Pan African Parliament Conference of Speakers of African Assemblies and Senates by Zambia’s High Commissioner Designated to South Africa Major Gen Jackson Miti among other Zambian officials.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]