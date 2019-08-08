First Lady, Esther Lungu has commissioned the Esther Lungu Primary School and Esther Lungu health post in Ndewe Village of Senior Chief Kalindawalo area in Petauke District of Eastern Province.

The newly commissioned Primary School and health post have been constructed with support from MGC power Corporation from the United States of America, through the Esther Lungu Foundation.

Mrs Lungu said the coming of the health post is expected to assist in reducing maternal mortality and morbidity rates and also reduce the long distance of over 7 kilometers that people in the area used to cover to acess health services at Kalindawalo healt

post.

And Mrs Lungu said the commissioned school at Ndewe will provide access to quality education closer to the people in the areas, especially the girls who are most deprived of their right to education due to long distances to schools,which makes them get maried at a tender age.

