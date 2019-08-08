Police in Kitwe have arrested five people in connection with the theft of cement belonging to Dangote Cement in Ndola which was transit to a client in Chambishi.

The suspected criminals diverted the Dangote bulk cement truck and started packing it in Dangote Cement labelled bags from a house in Kawama Township where they were arrested from.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the development to ZANIS in an interview today.

Mrs Katanga named the suspects as Japhet Kaira 30 of Garneton, Hask Chikonde of Wusakile , Albert Ngulube 19 of KCC Kawama in Kitwe who were found decanting 132 bulk cement of Dangote bulk cement from a Sino truck registration number BCB 5319 and bulk trailer Registration number BCB 5320 at house number N1/359 new Kawama compound in Kitwe.

She said the two tenants of the house where the cement was being packed from have also been arrested to help with investigations

Mrs Katanga explained that the incident happened last night between 01:00 and 03:00hours.

The truck has since been impounded at Mindolo police station and the bags of cement are also held at Kawama police post.

