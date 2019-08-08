President Edgar Lungu has said that government will be compelled to put up radical measures to normalise the escalating cost of mealie meal.

President Lungu, who described the rising cost of mealie meal as worrisome, said that government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

President Lungu was speaking at ZAF City Airport before departure for Northern Province for a two-day working visit.

The President said that he has a duty to visit all provinces to ensure that development projects are being implemented accordingly.

And on arrival in Kasama, President Lungu warned elected leaders and government officials in Kasama District against squabbles.

Speaking at Kasama Airport this morning, President Lungu said it is regrettable that the top leadership in the district is involved in squabbles at the expense of development.

The Head of State said the leaders should endeavor to meet the aspirations of the people unlike focusing on campaigning for adoption in 2021.

Earlier, Northern Province Bwalya Chungu said people in the province are behind the leadership of President Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu is on Saturday August 10, 2019 expected in Muchinga Province for a two-day official visit.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS in Chinsali.

Mr. Sichone said President Lungu will fly into Isoka District from Northern province on Saturday.

Mr. Sichone said while in Isoka, the President is scheduled to commission the Trades Training Institute and also inspect works on the Great North Road on the stretch between Isoka and Nakonde.

President Lungu is later expected to fly to Nakonde to commission a Zambia Forestry and Forests Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) plantation and make a night stop-over in Chinsali.

One Sunday, the head of state is expected to worship with Chinsali residents at the United Church of Zambia -UCZ- church located in the town centre.

He will later commission the state-of-the-art police divisional headquarters, and also inspect construction works of the Provincial Studios under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

The Provincial Minister said President Lungu will also have an interaction with traditional leaders before flying back to Lusaka on Sunday.

