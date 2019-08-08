A new market for fresh fruits and vegetables is earmarked to be opened in Lusaka in 2020

The Zambia Fresh Lusaka Market is planned on the principles of South African agent-based markets and will sit on a 10 hectare peice of land southeast of Lusaka.

The Market will be developed by Savenda Global Capital Partners.

Sean Moolenschot of Savenda Global Capital Partners announced at last week’s PMA Fresh Connections conference that the construction of the market is planned to start soon and will be completed next year.

The market will consist of a 6,500m trading facility (whose floor space could be more than tripled) with cold rooms and ripening facilities, and complemented by a food hub precinct in order to add further revenue lines from fresh, frozen and dried product.

Highly variable quality, inconsistent supply, little waste removal and absolutely no traceability are the issues that Savenda Global Capital Partners want to address in the new Market.

“The horticultural sector in Zambia is thriving,” Sean told delegates, “Approximately one million tonnes of produce is traded every year, of which a third is consumed in the general area around Lusaka. We want to bring the possibility of real price discovery to small-scale Zambian farmers.”

He continues: “Savenda Global Capital Partners has a specific bias towards businesses that support the bottom pyramid sectors in Africa.”

Zambia’s cholera outbreak of almost two years ago has been the impetus behind the development of the country’s first agent commission-based fresh produce market, specifically aimed at taking the produce of small-scale farmers.

Fresh produce sold at informal markets was implicated in the outbreak which killed 114.

