Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu both saw action for RB Salzburg in Wednesday night’s friendly date at home against Real Madrid.

The Austrian champions lost the friendly match 1-0 in Salzburg in the Spanish giants penultimate pre-season friendly match before they kick-off their campaign on August 17.

Patson and Mwepu both came on at the start of the second half of the home loss.

Meanwhile, defender Stopilla Sunzu begins his Ligue 1 season with promoted French side Metz this Sunday when they visit Strasbourg.

