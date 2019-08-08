Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu both saw action for RB Salzburg in Wednesday night’s friendly date at home against Real Madrid.
The Austrian champions lost the friendly match 1-0 in Salzburg in the Spanish giants penultimate pre-season friendly match before they kick-off their campaign on August 17.
Patson and Mwepu both came on at the start of the second half of the home loss.
Meanwhile, defender Stopilla Sunzu begins his Ligue 1 season with promoted French side Metz this Sunday when they visit Strasbourg.
wow don’t get higher than that, congratulations boys.
Can’t wait to watch Stophila vs Neymar and Mario Balatolli