For the first time in Zambia’s history, Shepolopolo and her junior counterparts have reached the 2019 COSAFA Senior Women’s and Under 20 Cup final respectively at the ongoing tournament that is running simultaneously in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Shepolopolo beat Botswana 4-0 to extinguish any doubts about the two sides final Group B match on Tuesday that ended 0-0 and saw them advance to the semifinals as group winners and best second placed side respectively at the three-group tournament.

They will play defending champions Banyana Banyana South Africa in the final on August 11 after the hosts beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in their semifinal match also played today in Port Elizabeth.

Rachel Nachula redeemed herself with a brace in the 10th and 78th minutes to make-up for her penalty miss in that scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Nachula took her tally to ten goals to stay in the hunt for the COSAFA Women’s Cup Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Helen Mubanga returned to the starting lineup, after she was tactically rested on Tuesday due to a looming suspension for a group stage yellow card, and scored Shepolopolo’s second in the 25th minute.

Mary Mwakapila put Shepolopolo 3-0 into the break with a third goal in the 31nd minute.

And in the COSAFA U20 Women semifinal played earlier, Shepolopolo beat Zimbabwe 1-0 courtesy of a Mary Mambwe 30th minute goal to setup a final date this Sunday against Tanzania.

Guest side Tanzania beat hosts South Africa 2-0 in their semifinal match on Thursday.

The COSAFA U20 Women’s Cup final will be a repeat of the two sides Group B meeting on August 6 that Shepolopolo U20 won 2-1 en route to both sides last four qualification.

