Chipolopolo Under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi is delighted with the form his foreign-based players are exhibiting so far in the early part of their respective league seasons.

Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Edward Chilufya have enjoyed some game time and also scored for their sides in Austria, Belgium and Sweden respectively.

The European-based stars will form the core of Zambia’s 2019 U23 AFCON final round qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville next month.

The home-based U23 players this week kicked off preparations for the Congo clash with a preliminary week training in Lusaka.

“So far so good, we have been discussing that with my technical staff and we are happy with the way the boys are playing away from home which is good for us and also for the nation. They also need our support so that they know we are aware that they are playing,” Chambeshi said.

Chambeshi added that he was also following the progress of midfielders Lameck Banda and Kings Kangwa’s since the duo joined Russian club Arsenal Tula over a month ago.

“And also on the boys who left last month, Lameck and Kings, we have received a good report on them who are also playing at a high level. I hope and trust they continue performing so that we come up with a good team,” Chambeshi said.

Zambia Under-23 team has over six European-based players who include midfielder and Patson’s club mate at RB Salzburg Enock Mwepu.

Chipolopolo will host Congo-Brazzaville in Lusaka on September 5 in their final round, first leg match and the last leg will be away on September 9.

Winner will qualify to the U23 AFCON that Egypt will host this November

