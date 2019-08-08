eSwatini side Young Buffaloes coach Domeni Kunene is hoping to do better against Buildcon in this seasons CAF Confederation Cup after last terms disappointing showing also against Zambian opposition .

Buildcon will host Young Buffaloes on August 10 in a preliminary round, first leg match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Young Buffaloes return to Zambia for a second successive time after losing 2-0 away in Lusaka and 3-2 at home in Manzini to Green Eagles at the same stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

“We are here to work considering the fact that we didn’t do well in the past two tournaments so we believe this time around we will do better,” Kunene said after arrival in Ndola on Thursday.

“I think a goal away from home will put us at an advantage.”

Kunene also revealed that he knew very little about continental debutants Buildcon.

“Not at all, I only heard that didn’t renew their head coach’s contract so we will see,” Kunene said.

“We are well prepared for the game, the spirit in the team is high, and we promise a better performance this time around.”

The two sides will meet in the last leg on August 24 in Manzini and the winner over both legs will face South African side Bidvest Wits in the first round in September.

Wits enjoy a preliminary round bye.

