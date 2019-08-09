Buildcon on Saturday makes their CAF club competition debut when they host Young Buffaloes of eSwatini at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Buildcon face Young Buffaloes in a preliminary round, first leg match of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

“We are debutants and I don’t expect miracles from us but if we pull our puzzle and strings together nothing will go wrong,” Buildcon interim coach Tenant Chembo said.

“It’s all about hard work. If you have to achieve anything as a team we need team work, discipline and good altitude,” Chembo said.

Young Buffaloes return to Zambia for a second successive time after losing 2-0 away in Lusaka and 3-2 at home in Manzini to Green Eagles at the same stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

“Young Buffaloes are a seasoned team. They have been together for sometime so we just have to be wary and guard ourselves.”

Buffaloes coach Domeni Kunene is hoping to do better against Buildcon.

“We are well prepared for the game, the spirit in the team is high, and we promise a better performance this time around,” Kunene said.

The two sides will meet in the last leg on August 24 in Manzini and the winner over both legs will face South African side Bidvest Wits in the first round in September.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are on bye in the preliminaries of the CAF Confederation Cup.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]