Home Videos and Audios Fred M’membe public discussion on Jobs Videos and Audios Fred M’membe public discussion on Jobs August 9, 2019 22 views 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print [Read 40 times, 42 reads today]Related Posts:Socialist Party set to present Fred M'membe to the publicFred M'membe Speaks out, accuse President Lungu and Government of trying to Liquidate the Post NewspaperFred M’membe gets a 7 days ultimatum from the Liquidator of the Post Newspaper LimitedFred M’membe rebrands Post Newspapers to the MastFred M'membe's wife owns Mast Newspaper Loading... 1 COMMENT Does this man understand how much the world has moved on Does he know what Artificial Intelligence can do. Doesn’t he know how cost effective technology can be. Do you know that some of these bloggers like mushota and neeez could just be research robots and you are there responding with hate speach For about fred membe. He belongs to unip era 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Does this man understand how much the world has moved on
Does he know what Artificial Intelligence can do. Doesn’t he know how cost effective technology can be.
Do you know that some of these bloggers like mushota and neeez could just be research robots and you are there responding with hate speach
For about fred membe. He belongs to unip era