Hitachi Corporation, a Japanese company which also operates a heavy equipment assembly plant in the capital, Lusaka, plans to set up a skills development academy on the Copperbelt Province for Zambians involved in the mining sector.

Japan has also offered to help Zambia with technical assistance in fiscal and monetary policy matters. Japanese Ambassador to Zambia HIDENOBU SOBASHIMA disclosed this during a consultative dialogue with Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Lusaka, yesterday.

Dr. Ng’andu has welcomed the “gesture of good-will from Japan.” He said during the consultative dialogue that Zambia’s approach to policy implementation will determine the quality of results to be achieved from fiscal consolidation actions, from the Economic Stabilization and Growth Program, and from the Seventh National Development Plan.

The Minister took the opportunity to appeal to Japan and other development partners for committed support in areas such as education, health, capacity building and social welfare.

