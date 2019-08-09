Vice President Inonge Wina has assured the nation that it is government’s duty to ensure that citizens are protected in good and bad times.

Mrs Wina says President Edgar Lungu has constantly assured the public that no one will die of hunger or starvation in Zambia because government and its partners are working round the clock to address the situation.

She further said that government is fully aware that the current hunger situation experienced in some parts of the country arising from extreme droughts and flash floods require urgent and special attention.

Mrs. Wina reiterated that every decision made by government is and will always be in the best interest of the citizens and the nation at large and that the hunger situation is no exception.

She has reminded stakeholders calling for declaration of the hunger situation as a national disaster to be mindful that there are many considerations made before making such a declaration.

Mrs Wina further stated that concerns from various interest groups will be taken into account through the due process and established procedures, the result of which will be done in the national interest.

The Vice President stated that the nation will informed of the way forward at the earliest opportunity.

Mrs Wina has thanked the public for the patience and solidarity with government during this moment of need.

She further thanked stakeholders for the understanding that government is doing everything possible to address the hunger situation in the country.

Mrs Wina appealed to the members of the public to remain calm while government is providing both short and medium term solutions with the view of finding long term solutions.

This is according to a statement issued by Permanent Secretary for Administration in the Office of the Vice President Stephen Mwansa.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]