Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has reconciled with Former MMD National Secretary Major Richard Kachingwe.

In December 2012, Mr Lusambo with other then MMD Youth Wing members Scorpion Kadobi, Chiwele Maimisa and Whiteson Mtonga were arrested and charged for assaulting Major Kachingwe.

This was at the height of the MMD internal wrangles following the party’s exit from power in the 2011 elections.

The four were later acquitted in January 2016 after then Lusaka Resident Magistrate Joshua Banda ruled that the evidence adduced before the court was inherently weak and the video footage submitted by ZNBC did not suggest that any of the four accused people assaulted Major. Kachingwe.

Today, Mr Lusambo along with Mr. Kadobi, Mr. Maimisa and Mr. Mtonga held a reconciliatory breakfast meeting with Major Richard Kachingwe in Lusaka.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Lusambo said the meeting was held to mend the relationship between the four and Major Kachingwe following their acquittal in 2016 on charges of assaulting Major Kachingwe.

“The gesture was important to demonstrate the importance of citizens living in harmony among each other. The gesture was also in line with the example set by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has since reconciled with some of the people who insulted him daily and has gone to offer them key positions in his government,” Mr Lusambo said.

He said “We will continue to draw inspiration and wisdom from our senior citizens such as Major Kachingwe.”

“As a people, we need to embrace reconciliation and nationhood across all political and tribal lines if we are to move together and attain meaningful development.”

And Major Kachingwe announced that he has wholeheartedly embraced the reconciliation and wished the four well in their lives.

“I wish to let you know that I have wholeheartedly forgiven you and forgotten about the incident. It was true I was hurt and very bitter about the incident but as they say, there are no permanent enemies in politics,” Major Kachingwe said.

