Record 12-time champions Nkana will open the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season with a home match against Green Buffaloes on 31 August in Kitwe.

Wounded Kalampa are seeking an improved display after finishing seventh in Stream B of the 2019 transitional season.

“In the coming season as players we have to work extra hard than we did last season,” Nkana star striker Ronald Kampamba said.

“This season we have to qualify for CAF and win the league,” Sate Sate said.

Nkana’s Kitwe derby against Power Dynamos will come during Christmas and is scheduled for December 21 away at Arthur Davies Stadium during the 14th round.

Elsewhere, holders Zesco United have a big home clash against Zanaco at home on day one of the new campaign.

Last season’s runners up Green Eagles will host Kabwe Warriors in Choma with Red Arrows welcoming Nakambala Leopards.

Debutants Kansanshi Dynamos will line up against Power Dynamos at home in Solwezi.



2019/20 MTN FAZ Super Division

Week 1 Saturday, 31 August 2019

Nkana vs Green Buffaloes

KYSA vs Buildcon

Mufulira Wanderers vs NAPSA Stars

Nkwazi vs Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos vs Power Dynamos

Green Eagles vs Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos vs Lumwana Radiants

Zesco United vs Zanaco

Red Arrows vs Nakambala Leopards

