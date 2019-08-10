Zesco United and Green Eagles today made winning starts in their respective CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg fixtures.

But Buildcon made a disappointing start on their continental debut in the CAF Confederation Cup after losing at home to Young Buffaloes of eSwatini.

In eSwatini, Zesco beat Black Mamba 2-0 away and took a 1-0 halftime lead through new boy Umaru Kasumba in the 7th minute on Ugandan strikers club debut .

John Chingandu added the final goal in the 53rd minute.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Eagles became the first Zambia team to beat Orlando Pirates of South Africa following a 1-0 home win in their first leg match.

Spencer Sautu scored the games lone goal in the 46th minute.

Zesco host Black Mamba in the last leg on August 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola while Eagles hope to complete a historic double away in Johannesburg on the same date.

And at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium today, Buildcon lost 1-0 to Young Buffaloes.

Mpendulo Dlamini scored the games lone goal in the 42nd minute in a first half that the eSwatini side dominated but Buildcon commanded in the last 45 minutes.

Buildcon travel to eSwatini for the final leg on August 24.

[Read 50 times, 50 reads today]