Shepolopolo’s maiden COSAFA Women’s Cup final ended in tears after losing 1-0 to hosts Banyana -Banyana South Africa at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

Zambia settled for silver after being stunned by Banyana Banyana’s first half goal poked in by Tiisetso Makhubela.

Coach Beauty Mwamba’s side tried hard to come back into the game in the last half but South Africa were tough at the back.

Zambia never lost a match prior to this final.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo’s loss to South Africa comes few hours after the Under-20 girls lost another COSAFA Cup final by 2-1 to Tanzania in South Africa.

Both Zambian teams have now settled for silver at the regional championships held simultaneously.

[Read 66 times, 71 reads today]