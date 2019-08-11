Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has called on the Church to continue praying and offering guidance to political leadership.

Speaking when members of the Bishops Council of Zambia visited him at his office, Mr. Chitotela said there is need for the Church to remain resolute in praying for leaders including the Presidency.

The Pambashe lawmaker said he has always found strength in the counsel of the Church hence the need for the Bishops to continue their good work.

And Bishops Council of Zambia representative Fred Chongole said the Church is there to strengthen leadership.

Reverend Chongole said the priestly is there to work with the Government of the day.

He said the Bishops are not there to influence the political setups in anyway but to ensure God’s will is seen in the country.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News by Ministry of Tourism and Arts public relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to counsel to politicians so that they unite the people beyond partisan interests.

President Lungu says the church should not go astray from the guidelines of Christian values and lose their light due to politics.

Speaking at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Chinsali main congregation today, the Head of State challenged the church to enshrine Christian values in politics.

He said this can be done through an increased number of Christians choosing to become politicians.

President Lungu said more Christians should join politics as this would help instill Godly values among politicians.

And President Lungu reaffirmed the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation and urged everyone to take part in the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation on October 18.

He also assured the congregation that he will render support to the construction of a modern church building.

And speaking during the sermon, Muchinga UCZ presbytery Bishop Reverend Festus Chulu urged President LUNGU not to be distracted by those that want to tarnish his name.

Bishop Chulu also encouraged the head of state to remain focused to his God given mission which is to serve the people of Zambia diligently.

