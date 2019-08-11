President Edgar Lungu has praised the military personnel for continuing to exhibit high levels of discipline and professionalism in the execution of their duties.

President Lungu says discipline and morale go together and can be enhanced by physical fitness.

He said this when he addressed military officers who were part of the weekly routine jogging exercise in Kasama where he was joined by some residents and military personnel.

President Lungu said government always looks to the army for support and it is important that the men and women in uniform always keep fit.

He also said the country is making steady progress in combatting Non communicable diseases (NCDs).

The President however said the efforts in fighting NCDs will be analysed statistically after some time.

