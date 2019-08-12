The Indian firm Nava Bharat Ventures Group operating the 300 Megawatt Maamba Coal Power Plant in Sinazongwe District says over $900 million has been invested to enable the plant run on full capacity.

Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Devineni says the plant has been operating at full capacity feeding net 265 megawatts of electricity onto the ZESCO national grid for the last three years.

Mr Devineni said this over the weekend when he called on Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga at the Zambian Chancery in New Delhi.

He said the coal fired electricity from Maamba Collieries will make a significant difference by providing base load power on a sustainable basis in the wake of challenges by hydroelectricity resulting from poor rainfall.

In response, Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the Zambian Mission in India will give full support to the Zambian company as it is making a huge difference in the country.

Mrs Kapijimpanga stated that the Group could create in excess of 500 jobs at its Kawambwa Sugar Plantation in Kawambwa District, Luapula Province once government meets the basic infrastructure development for the project.

She emphasized that the Mission is happy with the projected investment at the Luena Farm Block.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.

