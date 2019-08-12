FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has hailed Shepolopolo for collecting silver at the ended 2019 COSAFA Women Championship in South Africa.

Zambia finished runners up at the women’s regional championship after losing the final to South Africa by 1-0 at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Shepolopolo’s loss to South Africa comes few hours after the Under-20 girls lost another COSAFA Cup final by 2-1 to Tanzania in South Africa.

“As an executive, we are very proud of the achievement of our girls. The U20 made it to the final in their first attempt. Our Senior Women have been making strides in the last few years and now look ready to get to the next stage,” Kamanga said.

“Some of the efforts being made by our women have been shown in the few that have been signed up by European clubs. We have no doubt more will follow in their footsteps.”

