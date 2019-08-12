Here is a wrap of selected Chipolopolo stars in action over the weekend at their overseas clubs.

SOUTH AFRICA

Kaizer Chiefs/Black Leopards: Striker Lazarus Kambole played the full 90 minutes for Chiefs in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Black Leopards but is still without a goal for the league leaders after two games played.

Compatriot Mwape Musonda is still out of the Leopards lineup until his future at the club is decided by the PSL player transfer deadline.

Defender Donashano Malama did not also make the Black Leopards team who are third from bottom on 0 points after two games played.

Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was not in Sunday’s travelling party to Congo-Brazzaville where they lost 2-1 on Sunday to Otoho d’Oyo in their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg fixture.

SWEDEN

Striker Edward Chilufya continues to enjoy game time at Djurgardens and started for the early season leaders 4-0 home win over Sirius on Saturday.

Chilufya was not on target and was substituted in the 66th in his sixth league game played from twelve rounds of matches this season.

BELGUIM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the opening 79 minutes for sixth placed KV Oostende who lost 2-0 at home to leaders Club Brugge on Sunday in a match South African Percy Tau came off the bench to score the visitors second goal.

It was Oostende’s first league loss of the season after three games played.

FRANCE

Metz’s marked their Ligue 1 return on Sunday with a 1-1 away draw at Strasbourg.

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes but was not on target.

AUSTRIA

Striker Patson Daka played the opening 62 minutes for champions RB Salzburg while midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the last 11 minutes of Saturday’s 5-2 home win over Wolfsberger.

Patson and Mwepu did not score for Salzburg who lead on maximum 9 points after two rounds of matches played.

