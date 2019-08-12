Napsa Stars have signed a medium-term sponsorship deal with Stanbic Bank.

The Lusaka club and Stanbic unveiled the agreement on August 12.

“We are so delighted to announce that Stanbic Bank Zambia comes on board as co-sponsors for the club. Stanbic Bank was unveiled to the team today at Napsa Sports and Recreation Club and they come on board with a renewable sponsorship deal of $70,000 for half a season,” Napsa stated.

And the clubs sponsors National Pension Scheme Authority director general Yollard Kachinda said the club and company were delighted to have Stanbic as a partner.

“Football is quite an expensive sport to run and requires concerted efforts from various stakeholders including business entities and supporters alike,” Kachinda said.

“It is therefore my great pleasure and honour to welcome on board Stanbic Bank Zambia Limited our new sponsor for Napsa Stars FC.

“Stanbic Bank has come in with an initial sponsorship of US$70,000.

“We look forward to an increased sponsorship in 2020 to crown Stanbic as the official kit sponsor for Napsa Stars FC.”

Napsa Stars, formerly Profund Warriors, returned to the FAZ Super Division in 2012 after a twelve year hiatus.

They open their 2019/2020 league campaign on August 31 away to Mufulira Wanderers.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]