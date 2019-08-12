There will be no rest for Shepolopolo Under-20 in August and are now en route to North Africa for a big continental assignment.

Charles Haalubono’s side have hit the road barely 24 hours after finishing second at the inaugural COAFA U20 Women’s Cup that ended on August 11 in Port Elizabeth , South Africa where they lost 2-1 to guest side from the CECAFA zone Tanzania.

And now, Shepolopolo U20 will be Zambia’s sole football representatives at the 2019 All-Africa Games in Morocco.

The men’s tournament comprises of the eight teams that qualified for the 2019 U20 AFCON while the 2018 Women’s AFCON finalist have instead fielded their U20 teams due to the senior team’s Olympic qualifier commitments during the same period.

Shepolopolo U20 are in Group B together with Nigeria, Cameroon and fellow COSAFA zone foes South Africa.

They will kick-off their All-Africa Games campaign on August 18 against Cameroon and play South Africa on August 21 before closing their Group B fixtures against Nigeria on August 24.

Group A comprises of Mali, Equatorial Guinea, and Algeria and hosts Morocco.

The top two sides from each group will qualify to the semifinal on August 27.

The final and third-place playoff will be a doubleheader on August 29

Meanwhile, senior Shepolopolo will return to action against Zimbabwe at home on August 21 and away on August 25 in a marathon 2020 Olympic Games second round qualifier.

Both sides enjoyed first round byes and winner will play Botswana or South Africa in the third round of the five stage qualifiers.

Ultimate winner in the fifth round final playoff will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

But the fifth round loser has a chance of also qualifying to Japan when will face South America’s playoff final loser in an inter-continental playoff.

WEEKEND SCORECARD



=2019 COSAFA WOMENS & U20 CUP FINALS

Wolfson Stadium, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

11/08/2019

Wolfson Stadium , South Africa

-Senior Womens Final

Zambia 0 South Africa 1 (Tiisetso Makhubela 22’)

-Under-20 Final:

Zambia 1 (Loveness Malunga 56’) Tanzania 2 (Opa Sanga 24’, Protasia Mbunda 86’)

WOMENS TOP SCORERS

After Games Played 11/08/2019

INTERNATIONAL

Senior:

Rachel Nachula(Green Buffaloes): 10

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows):3

Mary Mwakapila (Green Buffaloes):3

Grace Chanda(Zesco United): 2

Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows):1

Theresa Chewe(Indeni Roses):1

Rhoda Chileshe(Indeni Roses):1

Junior:

Maylan Mulenga :5

Mary Mambwe:3

Loveness Malunga:1

Christine Kalange:1

Florence Kasonde:1

Thandiwe Ndhlovu:1

=2019/2020 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

First Round,First Leg

10/08/2019

Nkoloma Stadium,Lusaka

Green Eagles 1(Spencer Sautu 46′)-Orlando Pirates 0

10/08/2019

Manzini, eSwatini

Green Mamba 0-Zesco United 2(Umaru Kasumba 7′,John Chingandu 53′)

=2019/2020 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

First Round, First Leg

10/08/2019

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,Ndola

Buildcon 0-Young Buffaloes 1(

Mpendulo Dlamini 42′)

Second Round

14/09/2019

Bolton CYC(Mauritius)/Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)-Zanaco*

*Zanaco on first round bye

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

10/08/2019

CONTINENTAL (CAF & CECAFA Club Cup)

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):3

Kennedy Musonda(Green Eagles):3

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):2

Omaru Kasumba (Zesco United):1

John Chingandu (Zesco United):1

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):1

Edward Mwamba (Green Eagles):1

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles):1

Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes one own goal



INTERNATIONAL

03/08/2019

Zambia National Team:

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):1

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):1

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]