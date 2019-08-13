Buildcon coach Tenant Chembo insists they are not out of contention to reach the first round of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup despite losing their preliminary round, first leg home match on August 10 in Ndola.

The continental debutants lost 1-0 to Young Buffaloes of eSwatini at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

It was a game of two halves that Young Buffaloes dominated the first half but Buildcon returned from the break stronger but were repelled by visitors’ goalkeeper Bongani Gwembu.

“Overall, I thought the guys did well although in the first half we went to bed. We gave them too much respect instead of applying ourselves well,” Chembo said.

“Second half was evident; we showed we can do better otherwise it is a learning curve from our players point of view.

“There is hope at the end of the tunnel and it (Young Buffaloes) is a beatable team.

“Definitely there is life at the end of the tunnel, and yes, we are going to do it.”

A draw will see Buildcon eliminated but a 2-0 or 2-1 away win will see them advance to the penultimate knockout stage of the competition.

