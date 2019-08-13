The Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) says six thousand job opportunities have been created under the Presidential Solar Milling Plant Initiative which was rolled out in 2015.

ZCF Director-General James Chirwa said more youths will be employed as the installation of the milling plants progresses.

Mr. Chirwa told ZANIS in an interview today that the project is meeting its intended purpose of providing cheaper mealie-meal and creating employment to the citizenry.

He disclosed that the federation has so far installed 1,600 milling plants countrywide out of the required 2,000.

Mr. Chirwa said ZCF is aware of some milling plants that are not functioning well saying they are working round the clock to resuscitate them.

