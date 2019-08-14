Government has appointed and inaugurated a new Board of Directors for the Road Transport and Safety Agency.
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya presided over the inauguration ceremony in Lusaka today.
The Thirteen-member Board, chaired by Dr. Cornelius Chipoma, has Mr. Patrick Malindi, Dr. Henry Nkhoma, Mr. Martin Libinga, Ms. Womba Kasambu, Ms. Mumeka Walumweya, Mr. Daniel Kampilimba, Mr. Mwenya Bwalya, Ms. Lombe Kamukoshi Engineers Misheck Lungu, Engineer Wallace Mumba, Engineer Elias Mwape and Director of the RTSA as members.
Mr. Kafwaya in his remarks said the Agency is one of the key government’s strategic institution whose services are critical to the public and gas since directed the RTSA Board to quickly find solutions to enhancing service delivers.
The Minister encouraged the members to be vigilant, work hard and serve the public in an efficient and effective manner, and urged the Board and management to uphold the highest integrity and execute their roles well, adding that “country must come first”.
Mr. Kafwaya hailed RTSA for doing a great job, highlighting how the Agency is implementing Government policies on road transport, road safety and traffic management.
The minister encouraged RTSA to harness the implementation of the Transport Policy and the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) in order provide a sustainable road transport system and reduce road traffic accidents in the country.
And the RTSA Board Chairperson Dr. Chipoma appreciated the Minister for putting trust in them, promising to do the very best in order to boost the operation of RTSA and contribute to the social and economic development of the country.
Government should be detached in appointment of institutional boards. It is in conflict with Corporate Governance. We need to formulate an independent board that will be responsible for appointing board of directors in companies. This system of appointing board of directors by government results in patronage as well as creation of conflict of interest. The members to the board will be pleasing and appeasing the hand that appointed them. No wonder, we have boards that are not professional in their execution of duties. There is too much mediocrity owing to the fact that the members do not perform according to the skills they are supposed to espouse. Politicians control and manipulate all the decisions these boards formulate. It is high time we dispense with the hand of politicians in these…