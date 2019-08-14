Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has castigated the Law Association of Zambia for petitioning the President of Zambia, the Attorney General and the Assembly over the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10.
Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Chairperson Legal Affairs said the petition is an exercise in futility as the petitioners are doing this for selfish reasons.
The Mporokoso PF Law maker said it is a well known fact that the President cannot be sued directly but through the Attorney General.
Mr. Mundubile wondered why LAZ and other stakeholders have gone ahead to sue the President but said government is keenly following the matter to see the outcome of this process.
He alleged that the petition is meant to derail the process.
The Law Association of Zambia yesterday petitioned the President of Zambia, the Attorney General and the Assembly over the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10.
LAZ is being represented by top Constitutional lawyers from Sangwa Associates.
Sangwa and Associates have since notified Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini of the Court action.
In a letter to Dr Matibini, the law firm is urging the Speaker not to bring the Bill onto the floor as it is now in Court.
Simeza and Associates served the petition and the affidavit verifying fact this morning.
Lust for power driven by greed causes people to only look to their own interests andbforget those of others.
Ba PF, if you are not careful, you will set thos country on fire.
Learn from history
Why is pf at loggerheads with everybody only right to it self.
Pride comes before the fall! This attitude is exactly the reason why LAZ has taken the route it has taken! Too much pride and outright intolerance!
Ba Mundubile,Sangwa and Simeza are more reputable lawyers than you and I trust they know what they are doing.You are more of a loyalist and sycophant than you are a lawyer.Your role is to defend ECL,PF and your own personal priviledges even though you know truly well that what PF is doing is not good for the country.The President is the chief instigator of the of the NDF and the dreaded Constitutional Amendment Bill.The action by LAZ through the Simeza and Sangwa Law firm may not succeed in our notorious courts but it will attract both local and international attention to the current PF constitutional travesties and dribbles for political survival.
LAZ is forum shopping. Andrew Ntewewe was right. These elements are being funded to undermine government so as to erode citizen confidence and thus put in place a revolution and effect regime change. They thought they could stop these amendments by boycotting the NDF, it failed and they are now dedparate to impress their funders.
