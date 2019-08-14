The Ministry of Lands has clarified that Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata followed the laid down procedures in acquiring Land in the controversial Forest Reserve number 27.

Acting Lands Commissioner George Sindila said Mrs. Kapata bought Land in the degazetted Forest and followed the procedure according to the documents received by his office.

Mr Sindila said the assertion therefore that the said land was not advertised are not true because the law does not compel the Commissioner of Lands to advertise land for sell.

Mr Sindila who was speaking at a media briefing confirmed that Mrs Kapata has indeed acquired land in forest 27.

GEARS Initiative Zambia has demanded that Chief Justice Irene Mambilima must appoint a tribunal to investigate whether or not Lands Minister Jean Kapata has breached the law by allocating herself a plot in the controversial Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve number 27.

GEARS Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi said the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act of the Laws of Zambia provides that any citizen can apply to the Chief Justice to appoint a tribunal to investigate if a Minister or Member of Parliament has used his or her position to gain pecuniary advantage in such matters as land allocation.

Mr. Chipenzi has also challenged Former Tourism Minister William Harrington to consider applying to the Chief Justice to appoint a tribunal since he has been on this matter and has relevant experience in land issues.

He said Mr. Harrington should take up the challenge in the public and national interest to seriously request the Chief Justice to immediately appoint a tribunal to investigate the matter of Forest Reserve Number 27 as he has vast experience in tribunals in particular the Dora Siliya and Sylvia Masebo tribunals.

