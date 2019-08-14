The Ministry of Lands has clarified that Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata followed the laid down procedures in acquiring Land in the controversial Forest Reserve number 27.
Acting Lands Commissioner George Sindila said Mrs. Kapata bought Land in the degazetted Forest and followed the procedure according to the documents received by his office.
Mr Sindila said the assertion therefore that the said land was not advertised are not true because the law does not compel the Commissioner of Lands to advertise land for sell.
Mr Sindila who was speaking at a media briefing confirmed that Mrs Kapata has indeed acquired land in forest 27.
GEARS Initiative Zambia has demanded that Chief Justice Irene Mambilima must appoint a tribunal to investigate whether or not Lands Minister Jean Kapata has breached the law by allocating herself a plot in the controversial Lusaka East Local Forest Reserve number 27.
GEARS Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi said the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act of the Laws of Zambia provides that any citizen can apply to the Chief Justice to appoint a tribunal to investigate if a Minister or Member of Parliament has used his or her position to gain pecuniary advantage in such matters as land allocation.
Mr. Chipenzi has also challenged Former Tourism Minister William Harrington to consider applying to the Chief Justice to appoint a tribunal since he has been on this matter and has relevant experience in land issues.
He said Mr. Harrington should take up the challenge in the public and national interest to seriously request the Chief Justice to immediately appoint a tribunal to investigate the matter of Forest Reserve Number 27 as he has vast experience in tribunals in particular the Dora Siliya and Sylvia Masebo tribunals.
What is the procedure I also want to buy….Why is this procedure not public information…come on jokers don’t think the whole nation are sleeping.
The reason it was de-gazetted. Just to share among PEPs. The VP, Chief injustice, Kakoma all but PEPs. Where does this leave chichi who in not a PEP.
Heeesh This PF!
This kind of abuse is getting too much. I think they even grab your spouses and sleep with them while you watch, ati ni Christian Nation.
She may have followed the socalled lay down procedures but she is the Minister of Lands so she would have faced plenty of conflicts in this allocation. She was in a position to use her position to obtain the said land which position no other citizens is in. This is certainly unfair. Isnt there a Minister’s code of conduct? Elias Chipimo please tell us because thhe government will only sweep the dirt under the carpet
When you see such news coming up so fast, it simply means that now, all avenues of investigating the leaks in that land issues has now been destroyed and never to come back. That’s today’s Zambia where corruption is now treated as normal.
Really. OK. The Ministry of Lands cannot say anything to the contrary – against the boss. No matter what. But the future will always be there for others to prove otherwise and all people supporting wrongs shall be locked-up as witnesses and people shall dance big time. Time will come because leaders are not kings – you dont live forever! Utsogoleli si umfumu – chewa = leaders are not kings!
Disaster!