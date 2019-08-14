A medical expert has warned that the National Health Insurance will be a flop if stakeholders are not well managed.

Since the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme, some key stakeholders such as the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions and the Zambia Federation of Employers have strongly opposed its creation.

The two organizations contend that they were not fully consulted before the Act creating the Scheme was enacted.

Dr Mujajati who is also immediate past Health Practitioners Council of Zambia Director General said stakeholder management is key in the successful implementation of the Scheme.

“If stakeholders are not managed well the National Health Insurance is bound to fail. It would be very unfortunate for the poor majority if the NHI were allowed to demise,” Dr Mujajati warned.

“If stakeholder mapping was done properly from the outset then this matter can be managed without throwing away bath water with the baby,” he cautioned.

He added, “Let us wait and see. Don’t say we didn’t warn you when the chickens come home to roost.”

