The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has finally announced that former Civil Society for Poverty Reduction Executive Director Patrick Nshindano is its new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In a statement, ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse said Commission Chairperson Esau Chulu wished Mr. Nshindano the best in his new role.

“On behalf of the Commission, I would like to offer you my sincere congratulations upon your assumption of new responsibilities. We, at the Commission, pledge our support and look forward to working with you. We are confident that under your leadership as Chief Electoral Officer, the Commission will strive to greater heights and achievements,” Ms. Chimanse quoted Justice Chulu as saying.

Mr. Nshindano holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Development Studies from the University of Zambia and Master of Business Administration from the Copperbelt University.

Mr. Nshindano takes over from Chomba Chella who separated from the Commission on personal grounds on 31st July, 2019.

