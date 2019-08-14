Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in Monze district has distributed maize bran meant for pigs and chicken to residents of Hamapande area.
United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson of elections Gary Nkombo who disclosed the development in an interview alleges that Government through DMMU has distributed maize bran to residents of Hamapande area in Monze West of chief Monze’s chiefdom as relief food.
He said that he has received several complaints from residents in Hamapande area complaining about the relief food.
Mr. Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Member of Parliament described the distribution of maize bran as relief food as dehumanizing.
He explained that residents have been instructed by DMMU to share a 50 KG of maize bran among three people and then mix it with 12.5 KG bag of refined mealie meal.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo has since called on government to declare the hunger situation as a national disaster.
But Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says it is unbecoming for some Members of Parliament such as Mr Nkombo to peddle lies that government is distributing animal feed to people affected by drought.
Ms. Siliya says government has been distributing about 100-thousand metric tons of relief food to people in hunger-stricken areas and animal feed in areas where people keep livestock.
Ms. Siliya said effects of Climate change do not select whether it is humans or livestock that gets affected.
Ms. Siliya , who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, added that various affected districts have been assessed with Gwembe, Shangombo and Lunga being the most hit.
She said there is no need to politicize the issue.
For someone who goes as far as forging a letter from Zesco Nkombo is a know liar and criminal who will stop at nothing until his supreme leader is in State House. Knowing the UPND whether or not government declarers hunger a National disaster they will still find something negative to talk about. PF is not the best of governments but UPND is the biggest curse that Zambia has been given. No wonder hunger just like in Bible times has target the wicked lands.
When are we going to stop listening to this kind of lies. Ba opposition, please start speaking something sensible. If this kind of fake stories continue, PF will be there to stay. People are able to see your lies being paddled against PF.
LT this is day 3 , why posting this issue late …?
Anyway,UPND and their cohorts always are like that.There is nothing good that PF government will do for them and appreciate.
If people got the maize bran and give it to animals what was the problem..?
Government doesn’t provide relief help without asking chiefdoms and their subjects.
Southerners will never change they are UPND the government is just doing their obligations in helping the situation.
what’s in the so called maize bran?.what happens when it’s consumed by humans? it looks rich to me (whole grain) is it the issue of “roller meal” vs “breakfast”? roller meal is healthier than breakfast, but most Zambians prefer breakfast …just as they prefer white break relative to whograin or whole wheat (or kandolo). my observation in Zambia is that there’s preference to processed foods…
I know ni njala/insala, but actually whole foods are more filling than processed foods. there are a lot more benefits from whole foods real foods the way nature created em not foods created in a factory, there’s a growing % of Zambians who’re obese, with obesity comes a # of chronic diseases…that’s the only body you have, take care of it.
you are what you eat