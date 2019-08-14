Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in Monze district has distributed maize bran meant for pigs and chicken to residents of Hamapande area.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson of elections Gary Nkombo who disclosed the development in an interview alleges that Government through DMMU has distributed maize bran to residents of Hamapande area in Monze West of chief Monze’s chiefdom as relief food.

He said that he has received several complaints from residents in Hamapande area complaining about the relief food.

Mr. Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Member of Parliament described the distribution of maize bran as relief food as dehumanizing.

He explained that residents have been instructed by DMMU to share a 50 KG of maize bran among three people and then mix it with 12.5 KG bag of refined mealie meal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo has since called on government to declare the hunger situation as a national disaster.

But Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says it is unbecoming for some Members of Parliament such as Mr Nkombo to peddle lies that government is distributing animal feed to people affected by drought.

Ms. Siliya says government has been distributing about 100-thousand metric tons of relief food to people in hunger-stricken areas and animal feed in areas where people keep livestock.

Ms. Siliya said effects of Climate change do not select whether it is humans or livestock that gets affected.

Ms. Siliya , who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, added that various affected districts have been assessed with Gwembe, Shangombo and Lunga being the most hit.

She said there is no need to politicize the issue.

