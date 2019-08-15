Lusaka City Council and state police in the early hours of Thursday demolished illegal structures and evicted some retirees who have been residing in Munali secondary school teachers compound.

This follows the expiry of a 14 days eviction notice issued to them.

Among the structures brought down are boarding houses.

A ZNBC news crew that visited the institution found household goods outside with some students stranded.

Meanwhile Lusaka City council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said enough enforcement notices were issued and that some teachers complied and demolished illegal extensions on their own.

[ZNBC]

