Retired National Women’s Football Team star Martha ‘Mutima’ Mutale is happy with the progress Shepolopolo have been making in recent years.

Zambia last Sunday settled for silver at the 2019 COSAFA Women Championship in South Africa after losing to hosts Banyana Banyana 1-0 in the final in Port Elizabeth.

This was the first time Shepolopolo reached the COSAFA Cup final.

‘The team is now good. They girls have been improving,’ Mutale said.

‘They played well at the COSAFA,’ she said from Kwacha in Kitwe on Friday.

Mutale said Zambia could have won the COSAFA Cup had they not made what she termed as small mistakes in the final against South Africa.

‘We could have beaten South Africa. The coaches should have worked on some mistakes seen before the final. Physiologically our girls needed to improve,’ she said.

Zambia were more resilient against South Africa unlike in the past encounters between the two nations.

‘If we work on our mistakes next time we are going to beat South Africa,’ Mutale said.

