Government says it has released another consignment of 4,480 bags of mealie meal and 2,000 by 50 bags of relief food worth thousands of kwacha to the vulnerable facing hunger in Monze District, in Southern province.

Monze District Commissioner, Cyprian Hamanyanga stated in a walk-in interview yesterday through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit ( DMMU ) , the District has also received another consignment of 560 bags of maize bran for feeding livestock, apart from an additional 1,800 by 50 kilogrammes bags of food, which would sold at a subsided price of K111 per bag.

Mr Hamanyanga says the move is government’s response to appeals for more relief food in the area.

“ Government will continue to live up to its promise to ensure that no one dies as a result of hunger and was committed to work flat out to ensure that adequate relief food was available to address the hunger ravaging the District and other parts of Southern province.

“As a District we have received 4,480 by 12.5 kilogrammes bags of mealie meal, 2,000 by 50 kilogrammes bags of relief maize and an additional 560 bags of maize bran for livestock feed. This is a true succinct demonstration of government’s commitment to ensure that no one dies of hunger across the country,” said Mr. Hamanyanga.

Maintaining that the increase in the allocation of relief food the hunger situation in the District will be addressed, Mr Hamanyanga strongly dispelled social media reports allegedly peddled by some politicians that government was encouraging people to mix the maize bran with mealie meal.

And commenting on social media reports alleging that government is encouraging people in the area to mix maize bran with mealie meal for consumption, Mr Hamayanga rubbished the reports saying such reports are malicious, ridiculous and should be treated as such.

He instead explained said maize bran been distributed was solely for feeding animals adding that contrary to social media reports no one has encouraged the vulnerable to start eating the maize bran which is fit for animal consumption, only.

“ I have heard reports on social media of some politicians saying government is encouraging people to mix maize bran with mealie meal and eat- I want to state here that such reports coming from disgruntled politicians are both malicious and preposterous and just meant to dent the good cause that government is doing in feeding its people and should therefore be treated as mere trash,” said Mr Hamanyanga.

Politicians should be advised to desist from making baseless allegations against government he said was making to address the hunger situation when they have failed to bring up tangible solutions or initiatives to help address the hunger situation in the area.

Monze District recorded total crop failure during the 2018/2019 farming season following the drought that hit the District.

Since April this year, Government has so far delivered a total of 8,960 by 12.5 kilogrammes bags of mealie meal, 1,120 by 50 kilograms bags of maize bran through the DMMU while the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) through the community sales has sold 6,429 by 50 kilogrammes bags of maize realising a total of K713, 619.00 to date.

