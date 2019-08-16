The Itezhi tezhi Magistrates court has found a fisherman with a case to answer in a matter in which he is accused of assaulting his wife after she enquired the whereabouts his mobile phone.

This is a matter where Lingoi Clement Musangu, 39, a fisherman of African Housing Compound in Itezhi tezhi is charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Linety Kasovu.

Particulars of the case are that on 8 July, 2019 in Itezhi tezhi district, Musangu did assault Linety Kasovu thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

When the matter came up, Magistrates Mugala Chalwe placed Musangu on his defense after establishing that there was sufficient evidence on record that he assaulted his wife.

After his rights were fully explained, Musangu opted to remain silent and to call three witnesses.

And giving evidence earlier, Regina Mwaanga 9, a grade 3 pupil testified that on 8th July’ 2019, her mother ( Linety Kasovu) enquired from her father where his mobile phone was, and the father replied that it was with his wife, resulting in an exchange of words between the two.

She said that after she went outside the house, the door to the house was closed and she heard her mother crying.

Mwaanga said that when she opened the door, she saw her father kicking her mother whilst she was holding a baby and that after he realized that she had seen him, he shut the door and continued beating her.

She said that when her mother tried to escape with the neighbours, Musangu picked a pan brick and hit her mother on the waist, and when she fell down, he continued kicking her until more people came to rescue her and his father fled.

And the last witness in the matter, Constable Jimmy Choongo, 28, a police officer testified that on June 8, 2019, he was allocated a docket of case involving assault actual bodily harm on Linety Kasovu of African Housing Compound.

He said that Kazovu sustained deep cut on her upper lip and her head was swollen. Choongo said that kicks and a pan blick were alleged to have been used though the brick was never found during investigations.

He said that acting on the information, investigations were instituted which led to the arrest of Musangu after a medical report confirmed that Kazovu was assaulted.

Meanwhile Magistrates Chalwe adjourned the case to today, August 14, 2019 for continued defense.

