President Edgar Lungu is expected to undertake a visit to India on Tuesday August 20, 2019. According to a press statement released to the media by State house, President Lungu’s visit to India follows an invitation by his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind when he visited Zambia.

During the visit six Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation between Zambia and India are expected to be signed. It is anticipated that whilst in India President Lungu will also lay a wreath at the mausoleum of late Indian political icon Mahatma Ghandi.

And India’s High Commissioner to Zambia Ngulkham Gangte has said that President Lungu’s visit to India is not only historical but also means a lot to the people of India.

He also thanked President Lungu for accepting the invitation to visit India.

Meanwhile President Lungu is today scheduled to travel and join other Heads of State and Government including Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar at the 39th SADC Summit in Da es Salaam, Tanzania.

During the summit, President Lungu is expected to present a report to mark the handover of the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation to the Republic of Zimbabwe. The President has been Chairperson of the Organ since August, 2018.

The Organ for Politics, Defence and Security was launched in June 1996 as a formal institution of SADC with the mandate to support the achievement and maintenance of security and the rule of law in the SADC region. The SADC Treaty, the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and the Strategic Indicative Plan for the Organ (SIPO) II are the key documents that guide the activities of the Organ.

President Lungu has been at the helm of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security since August 2018.

[Read 13 times, 14 reads today]