Zanaco just want to make a great first impression this Saturday in the season-opening 2019/2020 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final against Zesco United at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The match will be Zanaco’s first competitive fixture of the 2019/2020 campaign ahead of the FAZ Super Division kickoff on August 31 when they again face Zesco in a Week One fixture away in Ndola.

“We want to play a game that will give us an eye-opener. We want people to see that Zanaco is going in the right direction so we will compete in tomorrow’s game,” Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya said.

And despite qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, Zanaco, unlike Zesco who have already played in the CAF Champions League, have yet to play a competitive match because they are on bye in their continental competition until September.

“Zanaco has not played competitive games because we are on bye but we played Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly recently and it gave us a picture of what to expect,” Chilufya said.

Zanaco and Sundowns finished 0-0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on July 24.

And the Charity Shield will also mark Zanaco defender and captain Ziyo Tembo’s first match back since returning home following a one year stint at Saudi Arabian club Al Sholla.

“Everyone knows what is at stake tomorrow, it won’t be an easy game, Zesco is a big team but equally Zanaco is also a big team so people expect fireworks tomorrow,” Ziyo said.

Zanaco are aiming for their first Charity Shield win since 2007 while Zesco are hoping to reclaim it for the first time since 2017 after losing to Nkana in the last two finals.

This year’s final pits the ABSA Cup winner , Zesco, and the runner-up , Zanaco, whom they beat 4-1 in the final on June 29 in Ndola.

