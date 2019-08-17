Dear Editor,

Ref: Forest 27

President Lungu signed SI No 62 of 2017 degazetting of the Forest number 27.

Now, why would a President sign such a destructive SI, knowing very well that forest reserve 27 is the only forest remaining in Lusaka and a recharge area for chalimbana and Chongwe rivers?

All the Zambian Presidents, from Kenneth Kaunda, FTJ Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, to Sata, resisted and protected this forest from land scavengers. Why is it that only President Lungu has seen it fit to degazatte the forest and have it shared as plots, disregarding the danger and risks involved in this careless decision?

The Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) wrote a letter to Lusaka Province Planning Authority and expressed serious concerns regarding this development since Forest Number 27 is a ground water recharge area and also feeds the river systems in the Chalimbana sub-catchment: “degazetting this forest for residential plots will threaten water resource availability as this may result in some water sources drying up. As such, WARMA is considering declaring Forest 27 as a Water Resource Protection Area as provided in section 29(1) and 93(1) of the WRM Act. We write to your office seeking confirmation if indeed Forest Number 27 is degazatted and if there are plans from your Planning Authority to develop this area as depicted in the attached map from Murray Anderson”.

If President Lungu has nothing to benefit from forest 27 and was misled by his minister of Lands, let him quickly rescind his decision to degazatte forest 27. It’s not too late.

Zambians let’s get our forest back. What these greed people are doing is unacceptable. Let’s demand that all the developments done so far in that forest reserve be stopped and start the process of getting that land back into a forest. All those who own plots in this forest must pay for the cost of restoring that land back into a forest reserve.

We have had enough with these people and their greedy ways! Just few years in power, they have turned our country into a crime scene.

By Concerned Zambian

[Read 579 times, 579 reads today]