Dear Editor,
President Lungu signed SI No 62 of 2017 degazetting of the Forest number 27.
Now, why would a President sign such a destructive SI, knowing very well that forest reserve 27 is the only forest remaining in Lusaka and a recharge area for chalimbana and Chongwe rivers?
All the Zambian Presidents, from Kenneth Kaunda, FTJ Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, to Sata, resisted and protected this forest from land scavengers. Why is it that only President Lungu has seen it fit to degazatte the forest and have it shared as plots, disregarding the danger and risks involved in this careless decision?
The Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) wrote a letter to Lusaka Province Planning Authority and expressed serious concerns regarding this development since Forest Number 27 is a ground water recharge area and also feeds the river systems in the Chalimbana sub-catchment: “degazetting this forest for residential plots will threaten water resource availability as this may result in some water sources drying up. As such, WARMA is considering declaring Forest 27 as a Water Resource Protection Area as provided in section 29(1) and 93(1) of the WRM Act. We write to your office seeking confirmation if indeed Forest Number 27 is degazatted and if there are plans from your Planning Authority to develop this area as depicted in the attached map from Murray Anderson”.
If President Lungu has nothing to benefit from forest 27 and was misled by his minister of Lands, let him quickly rescind his decision to degazatte forest 27. It’s not too late.
Zambians let’s get our forest back. What these greed people are doing is unacceptable. Let’s demand that all the developments done so far in that forest reserve be stopped and start the process of getting that land back into a forest. All those who own plots in this forest must pay for the cost of restoring that land back into a forest reserve.
We have had enough with these people and their greedy ways! Just few years in power, they have turned our country into a crime scene.
By Concerned Zambian
This kind of articles raise more questions than answers. The author should have presented geographical illustration as proof in support of his theory that Forest 27 is the only forest area remaining in Lusaka.
When I look at Google maps, all I see is acres and acres of green woodlands surrounding Lusaka.
@Nine Chale The author has done his patriotic job.So much has been documented on this issue and all you have to do is read.Forest No.27 has purposely been preserved and has survived so long in an urban area because of it`s environmental benefits on the surrounding areas of Lusaka/Chongwe. You are only being obstructive by raising none issues.
The Vice-President,the Chief Justice,the Speaker of the NA and several ministers ,including the Minister of Lands herself, are all beneficiaries.All these people are aware that what was done is improper and corrupt and yet these are the people who head important State institutions that can address this and numerous injustices done to the Zambian people.Zambians have to wake up quickly to claim back whatever of their naturally blessed country is left.The PF are up to no good.Zambians must be aroused to fight this regime of selfish people.This is not about political party politics.This is about Zambia`s very survival and affects every Zambian.For all those who love their children and grand children defend your country now or you will have no country in just a few years.
And some moron of a minister called Bowman will go to Chalimbana and Chongwe rivers wonder why they have dried up and suggest building a grossly inflated pipe line from Kafue River to Chongwe to replenish the rivers.
Greetings! The president sign the statutory instrument (SI) based on the report submitted by technocrats in the Ministry of Lands. These and the minister responsible are culprits. Now that we know, we also need to show evidence that the land in question cannot be developed in the manner it is done now. However, there are other development planning, in physical sense, that could be brought into the equation rather than simply arguing that the land should remain a forest. Here, we practical solution. Kk, chiluba, mwanawasa and sata may have not degazetted the same land, to say they knew what they were doing may not be true. The opportunity and its challenges may not have arose. We saw zaf twin palm coming which attracted further development. The solution or intervention required should be…
Bwana and why have Peps only rushed to share the carcass? Don’t be deceived. This was a well calculated move.
Greed. It started with the poor widow and now it’s the country being robbed blind because all institutions are under their armpits! At this rate we will have no country left for those of us who are not PEPs. Let the be charged with treason when the time comes
The problem is that we expect so much from people who have nothing to offer except to serve their own interests. Last time top MMD officials that included the Vice President Levy Mwanawasa shared UNZA land we fought until it reverted to its rightful owner. Today UNZA hasn’t used this land but the powerful have somehow got it. Zambia is in the hands of the Mafia. Until we accept this fact we will continue to raise our BP for nothing. Sata just killed an elephant and left, now it’s for PF minions to get their share while the carcass is still big, Edgar is pretending not to notice. It’s free for all