Government has transformed Kabwe Mine Hospital in Central Province into a specialised institution for women and children.

The health facility will now be called Kabwe Women, New Born and Children’s Hospital.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, who officiated at the ceremony in Kabwe, said the move is in line with President Edgar Lungu’s agenda to ensure that women and children’s health is given priority.

President Lungu recently declared maternal deaths as a public health emergency.

He said President Lungu was concerned with the number of women dying while giving life hence the declaration.

Dr. Chilufya said the new facility will contribute to reducing maternal deaths in Central province.

He said the ministry will work hard to ensure that maternal deaths are reduced to zero.

To bring health care services as close to the people as possible, the Minister broke ground to commerce construction of Mini hospitals in Namukulu and Katondo townships.

He reiterated that government will continue investing massively in the health sector in order to equal the country’s growing population with service provision.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya has implored nurses and midwives to be professional and ethical as they attend to patients.

Dr. Chilufya says government is always saddened with reports of some nurses mistreating and shouting at patients while on duty.

He says government will not tolerate such personnel because they are retrogressive to the sector.

Dr. Chilufya said this during the central province 3rd combined graduation ceremony of 296 nurses and midwives in Kabwe today.

The minister, who is Mansa central MP and PF member of the Central Committee announced that soon government will open three nursing schools and midwifery in Serenje, Mkushi and Kabwe respectively.

He also said that government is happy with the continued contribution of human resource to the sector trained by private nursing schools.

Dr. Chilufya has since assured all graduates that government will employ them in order to bridge the gap that has been created as a result of massive infrastructure development especially in the health sector.

Dr Chilufya was accompanied by provincial Minister Mr Sydney Mushanga,

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, who is deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulube, Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba among others.

Meanwhile, general nursing council of Zambia registrar and chief executive officer Dr. Aaron Banda in a speach read for him by council spokesperson Thom Yung’ana called on the graduates to add value to the professional by upholding ethics.

The theme for the graduation was: To train a highly competent, committed nurse and midwife who possesses scientific knowledge and acts of caring.

