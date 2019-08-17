Zanaco are the 2019/2020 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield champions following a 1-0 victory over Zesco United at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka today.

The contest was settled in the first half thanks to a goal from captain and defender Ziyo Tembo in his first match back at Zanaco after a one year stint at Saudi Arabian club Al Shollah.

But it was Zesco who made a bright start dominating the first ten minutes before Zanaco found their rhythm.

Zanaco’s first warning shot came from winger Charles Zulu who saw his 22nd minute free kick land on the roof of Zesco’s net.

Zanaco got it right on the next set-piece in the 39th minute when Lawrence Chungu floated the ball into the box and Ziyo was there to meet it and turn it past Zesco goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa.

But Zanaco were fortunate to have gone into the break leading after Jesse Were’s 43rd minute shot from a fine through ball from John Chingandu was flapped-out by Zanaco goalkeeper Mangani Banda.

The second half then saw a flurry of changes on both sides but Zanaco again still looked the most likely to score.

Ziyo was denied the opportunity of a brace in the 66th minute when he headed Tafadzwa Rusike’s free kick onto the post while Moussa Souleymanou saw his 69th minute long-range effort take a bounce and go wide.

Meanwhile, the victory was sweet revenge for Zanaco after Zesco beat them 4-1 in the 2019 ABSA Cup final on June 22 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

But the two sides meet again in a fortnight, this time in league action, when Zesco hosts Zanaco in a Week One fixture on August 31 at Levy Stadium.

